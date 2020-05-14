Štvrtok 14. máj 2020  Štátny sviatok Paraguajskej republiky Meniny má Bonifác
Mimoriadna správa:
< sekcia Slovensko

ZÁZNAM: Brífingy počas rokovania parlamentu

.
Ilustračná snímka. Foto: TASR Oliver Ondráš

Sledujte priamy prenos.

Autor Tablet.TV
,aktualizované 
Bratislava 14. mája (TABLET.TV) - Brífingy počas rokovania pléna Národnej rady SR.



.

Neprehliadnite

ZÁZNAM: Brífingy počas rokovania parlamentu

J. Hečka, ktorý predal byty Kičurovmu synovi, našli obeseného

REAKCIE POLITIKOV na to, že sa Mamojka vzdal funkcie ústavného sudcu

J. HRABKO KOMENTUJE ODSTÚPENIE MAMOJKU: Dobrý krok