Streda 18. december 2019  Deň slovenskej poštovej známky a filatelieMeniny má Sláva a Slávka
< sekcia Slovensko

ZÁZNAM po rokovaní vlády: Brífingy

.
Na archívnej snímke predseda vlády SR Peter Pellegrini. Foto: TASR Roman Hanc

Sledujte zo záznamu.

Autor TASR
,aktualizované 
Bratislava 18. decembra (TABLET.TV) - Brífingy po rokovaní Vlády SR.





.

Neprehliadnite

TASR pripravila novoročné prianie v netradičnom formáte

VIDEO: Bytovku zničenú po výbuchu plynu v Prešove zbúrajú celú

Autobusom priamo z Malaciek až do Viedne

PREPOČTY DÔCHODKOV PO NOVOM: Od 1.1.2020 príde k zmenám