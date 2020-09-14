Pondelok 14. september 2020  Založenie spoločenstva OPECMeniny má Ľudomil
< sekcia Slovensko

Brífingy z Úradu vlády SR

.
Ilustračná snímka. Foto: TASR Oliver Ondráš

Sledujte live.

Autor Tablet.TV
,aktualizované 
Bratislava 14. septembra (TABLEt.TV) - Sledujte priamy prenos.




.

Neprehliadnite

Desiatky väzňov v Bratislave postihli zdravotné ťažkosti

Osaková: Finálový duel som si neužívala, bolo to veľmi ťažké

HRABKO: Hranice s Českom ostávajú otvorené len z politických dôvodov

OTESTUJTE SA: Poznáte tieto české slová?