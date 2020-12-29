Utorok 29. december 2020  Zvolenie Václava Havla za prezidenta ČSSRMeniny má Milada
West Bromwich vysoko prehral s Leeds

.
Futbalista Pascal Struijk z Leedsu United a Callum Robinson z West Bromwichu v zápase 16. kola anglickej Premier League West Bromwich – Leeds United 29. decembra 2020 vo West Bromwichi. Foto: TASR/AP

Arsenal Londýn zvíťazil na ihrisku Brightonu 1:0 vďaka gólu Alexandra Lacazettea.

Autor TASR
,aktualizované 
Londýn 29. decembra (TASR) – Futbalisti Leedsu United deklasovali v 16. kole najvyššej anglickej súťaže West Bromwich Albion na jeho pôde 5:0. Zverenci argentínskeho trénera Marcela Bielsu rozhodli o svojom triumfe štyrmi gólmi v prvom polčase. Nováčik Premier League je v neúplnej tabuľke na 11. mieste. Arsenal Londýn zvíťazil na ihrisku Brightonu 1:0 vďaka gólu Alexandra Lacazettea.

Premier League – 16. kolo:

Brighton & Hove Albion - Arsenal Londýn 0:1 (0:0)

Gól: 66. Lacazette



FC Burnley - Sheffield United 1:0 (1:0)

Gól: 32. Mee



FC Southampton - West Ham United 0:0



West Bromwich ALbion - Leeds United 0:5 (0:4)

Góly: 9. Sawyers (vlastný), 31. Alioski, 36. Harrison, 40. Rodrigo, 72. Raphinha
.

