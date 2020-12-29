< sekcia Šport
West Bromwich vysoko prehral s Leeds
Arsenal Londýn zvíťazil na ihrisku Brightonu 1:0 vďaka gólu Alexandra Lacazettea.
Autor TASR,aktualizované
Londýn 29. decembra (TASR) – Futbalisti Leedsu United deklasovali v 16. kole najvyššej anglickej súťaže West Bromwich Albion na jeho pôde 5:0. Zverenci argentínskeho trénera Marcela Bielsu rozhodli o svojom triumfe štyrmi gólmi v prvom polčase. Nováčik Premier League je v neúplnej tabuľke na 11. mieste. Arsenal Londýn zvíťazil na ihrisku Brightonu 1:0 vďaka gólu Alexandra Lacazettea.
Premier League – 16. kolo:
Brighton & Hove Albion - Arsenal Londýn 0:1 (0:0)
Gól: 66. Lacazette
FC Burnley - Sheffield United 1:0 (1:0)
Gól: 32. Mee
FC Southampton - West Ham United 0:0
West Bromwich ALbion - Leeds United 0:5 (0:4)
Góly: 9. Sawyers (vlastný), 31. Alioski, 36. Harrison, 40. Rodrigo, 72. Raphinha
