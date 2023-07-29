< sekcia Šport
Klasiku v San Sebastiane vyhral Evenepoel, prešpurtoval Bilbaa
Tretí skončil na 230,3 km dlhej kopcovitej trati so štartom i cieľom v San Sebastiane ruský jazdec Alexander Vlasov.
Autor TASR
San Sebastián 29. júla (TASR) - Belgický cyklista Remco Evenepoel sa stal víťazom sobotných pretekov Clasica de San Sebastian. V špurte najlepšej dvojice zdolal Španiela Pella Bilbaa z Bahrainu Victorious. Tretí skončil na 230,3 km dlhej kopcovitej trati so štartom i cieľom v San Sebastiane ruský jazdec Alexander Vlasov z tímu Bora-hansgrohe s mankom 28 sekúnd.
Clasica de San Sebastian (San Sebastian - San Sebastian, 230,3 km):
1. Remco Evenepoel (Belg./Soudal Quick-Step) 5:30:59 hod, 2. Pello Bilbao (Šp./Bahrain Victorious) čas ako víťaz, 3. Alexander Vlasov (Rus./Bora-hansgrohe) +28, 4. Neilson Powless (USA/EF Education-EasyPost) +2:50 min, 5. Jon Izagirre Insausti (Šp./Cofidis) +2:57, 6. Toms Skujiňš (Lot./Lidl-Trek) +3:02