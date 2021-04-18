< sekcia Šport
Leicester City postúpil do finále FA Cupu
V súboji o trofej nastúpia 15. mája proti londýnskej Chelsea.
Autor TASR
Londýn 18. apríla (TASR) - Futbalisti Leicestru City postúpili do finále anglického FA Cupu. V nedeľnom druhom semifinále zdolali vo Wembley FC Southampton 1:0 gólom Kelechiho Iheanacha z 55. minúty. V súboji o trofej nastúpia 15. mája proti londýnskej Chelsea.
Leicester City - FC Southampton 1:0 (0:0)
Gól: 55. Iheanacho
