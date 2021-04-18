Nedela 18. apríl 2021  Meniny má Valér
< sekcia Šport

Leicester City postúpil do finále FA Cupu

.
Na snímke futbalisti Leicestru City sa tešia z postupu do finále FA Cupu po tom, ako v druhom semifinále zdolali vo Wembley FC Southampton 1:0, 18. apríla 2021. Foto: TASR/AP

V súboji o trofej nastúpia 15. mája proti londýnskej Chelsea.

Autor TASR
Londýn 18. apríla (TASR) - Futbalisti Leicestru City postúpili do finále anglického FA Cupu. V nedeľnom druhom semifinále zdolali vo Wembley FC Southampton 1:0 gólom Kelechiho Iheanacha z 55. minúty. V súboji o trofej nastúpia 15. mája proti londýnskej Chelsea.

FA Cup - semifinále:


Leicester City - FC Southampton 1:0 (0:0)
Gól: 55. Iheanacho
.

Neprehliadnite

HRABKO KOMENTUJE AKTUALIZÁCIU OPATRENÍ: Vládny gaťafalš

Prieskum: Najväčšiu dôveru z politikov má Čaputová, najmenšiu Matovič

Zakladateľ Svetového kongresu Slovákov Roman sa narodil pred 100 rokmi

VEĽKÁ PREDPOVEĎ POČASIA: Dokedy budeme potrebovať zimné kabáty?