Manchester United remizoval s Fulhamom
Leeds uspel 2:0 v Southamptone a drží si teoretickú možnosť postúpiť do európskych súťaží.
Autor TASR
Londýn 18. mája (TASR) - Futbalisti Manchestru United remizovali v utorkovom stretnutí 37. kola 1:1 so zostupujúcim Fulhamom a stále si definitívne nezaistili 2. priečku v anglickej Premier League. Leeds uspel 2:0 v Southamptone a drží si teoretickú možnosť postúpiť do európskych súťaží.
Manchester United - FC Fulham 1:1 (1:0)
Góly: 15. Cavani - 76. Bryan
/M. Rodák (Fulham) sedel na lavičke náhradníkov/
FC Southampton - Leeds United 0:2 (0:0)
Góly: 73. Bamford, 90.+5. Roberts
