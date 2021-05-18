Utorok 18. máj 2021  Medzinárodný deň múzeí Meniny má Viola
Manchester United remizoval s Fulhamom

.
Na snímke obranca Fulhamu Joe Bryan oslavuje vyrovnávajúci gól na 1:1 v zápase 37. kola anglickej Premier League vo futbale Manchester United - FC Fulham na štadióne Old Trafford v Manchestri v utorok 18. mája 2021. Foto: TASR/AP

Leeds uspel 2:0 v Southamptone a drží si teoretickú možnosť postúpiť do európskych súťaží.

Autor TASR
Londýn 18. mája (TASR) - Futbalisti Manchestru United remizovali v utorkovom stretnutí 37. kola 1:1 so zostupujúcim Fulhamom a stále si definitívne nezaistili 2. priečku v anglickej Premier League. Leeds uspel 2:0 v Southamptone a drží si teoretickú možnosť postúpiť do európskych súťaží.



Premier League - 37. kolo:



Manchester United - FC Fulham 1:1 (1:0)

Góly: 15. Cavani - 76. Bryan

/M. Rodák (Fulham) sedel na lavičke náhradníkov/



FC Southampton - Leeds United 0:2 (0:0)

Góly: 73. Bamford, 90.+5. Roberts
.

