Manchester United zdolal FC Burnley v 20. kole Premier League

.
Na snímke hráči Manchestru, zľava Cristiano Ronaldo a Edison Cavani diskutujú v zápase 20. kola anglickej Premier League vo futbale Manchester United - FC Burnley vo štvrtok 30. decembra 2021 Foto: TASR/AP

V neúplnej tabuľke sú na šiestom mieste s 19-bodovou stratou na vedúceho mestského rivala Manchester City.

Autor TASR
Londýn 31. decembra (TASR) - Futbalisti Manchestru United zvíťazili v 20. kole anglickej Premier League nad FC Burnley 3:1. V neúplnej tabuľke sú na šiestom mieste s 19-bodovou stratou na vedúceho mestského rivala Manchester City.



Premier League - 20. kolo:

Manchester United - FC Burnley 3:1 (3:1)

Góly: 8. McTominay, 27. Mee (vlastný), 35. Ronaldo – 38. Lennon

.

