Manchester United zdolal FC Burnley v 20. kole Premier League
V neúplnej tabuľke sú na šiestom mieste s 19-bodovou stratou na vedúceho mestského rivala Manchester City.
Autor TASR
Londýn 31. decembra (TASR) - Futbalisti Manchestru United zvíťazili v 20. kole anglickej Premier League nad FC Burnley 3:1. V neúplnej tabuľke sú na šiestom mieste s 19-bodovou stratou na vedúceho mestského rivala Manchester City.
Premier League - 20. kolo:
Manchester United - FC Burnley 3:1 (3:1)
Góly: 8. McTominay, 27. Mee (vlastný), 35. Ronaldo – 38. Lennon
