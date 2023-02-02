< sekcia Šport
Manchester zdolal Nottingham 2:0 a postúpil do finále Ligového pohára
Manchester sa v boji o titul stretne s Newcastlom United.
Autor TASR
Manchester 2. februára (TASR) - Futbalisti Manchestru United postúpili do finále anglického Ligového pohára. V stredajšej odvete semifinále vyhrali na domácej pôde nad Nottinghamom Forest 2:0 a potvrdili tak triumf z úvodného duelu 3:0. O góly sa postarali v 73. minúte Anthony Martial a o tri neskôr Fred.
sumár:
Manchester United - Nottingham Forest 2:0 (0:0)
Góly: 73. Martial, 76. Fred
/prvý zápas 3:0, postúpil Manchester/
