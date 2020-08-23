OGC Nice zvíťazilo 2:1 nad Racing Lens vo francúzskej lige

Paríž 23. augusta (TASR) - Futbalisti AS Monaco remizovali v nedeľňajšom zápase 1. kola francúzskej futbalovej Ligue 1 doma s Reimsom 2:2. Hostia viedli v 21. minúte 2:0, no Monaco dokázalo v nadstavenom čase prvého polčasu znížiť a v 55. minúte vyrovnal Benoit Badiashile.







Ligue 1 - 1. kolo:



AS Monaco - Stade Reims 2:2 (1:2)



Góly: 45.+2 Disasi, 55. Badiashile - 5. Dia, 21. Toure







FC Lorient - RC Štrasburg 3:1 (0:1)



Góly: 51. Wissa, 60. Grbič (z 11m), 87. Hamel - 30. Chahiri







Nimes Olympique - Stade Brest 4:0 (2:0)



Góly: 8. Denkey, 31. Meling, 69. Philippoteaux, 84. Kone, ČK: 77. Chardonnet (Brest)







OGC Nice - Racing Lens 2:1 (1:1)



Góly: 23. a 75. Gouiri - 11. Kakuta (z 11m)