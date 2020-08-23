Nedela 23. august 2020  Európsky deň obetí stalinizmu a nacizmuMeniny má Filip
OGC Nice zvíťazilo 2:1 nad Racing Lens vo francúzskej lige

Ilustračná snímka. Foto: TASR/AP

OGC Nice - Racing Lens 2:1 (1:1)

Autor TASR
Paríž 23. augusta (TASR) - Futbalisti AS Monaco remizovali v nedeľňajšom zápase 1. kola francúzskej futbalovej Ligue 1 doma s Reimsom 2:2. Hostia viedli v 21. minúte 2:0, no Monaco dokázalo v nadstavenom čase prvého polčasu znížiť a v 55. minúte vyrovnal Benoit Badiashile.



Ligue 1 - 1. kolo:

AS Monaco - Stade Reims 2:2 (1:2)

Góly: 45.+2 Disasi, 55. Badiashile - 5. Dia, 21. Toure



FC Lorient - RC Štrasburg 3:1 (0:1)

Góly: 51. Wissa, 60. Grbič (z 11m), 87. Hamel - 30. Chahiri



Nimes Olympique - Stade Brest 4:0 (2:0)

Góly: 8. Denkey, 31. Meling, 69. Philippoteaux, 84. Kone, ČK: 77. Chardonnet (Brest)



OGC Nice - Racing Lens 2:1 (1:1)

Góly: 23. a 75. Gouiri - 11. Kakuta (z 11m)
