Paríž St. Germain zdolal Girondins Bordeaux 3:0
V domácom drese sa strelecky presadili Kylian Mbappe, Neymar a Leandro Paredes.
Autor TASR,aktualizované
Paríž 13. marca (TASR) - V nedeľnom zápase 28. kola francúzskej futbalovej Ligue 1 potvrdil Paríž St. Germain post jasného lídra, keď doma zdolal Girondins Bordeaux 3:0. Pred druhým Nice majú Parížania náskok 15 bodov. V domácom drese sa strelecky presadili Kylian Mbappe, Neymar a Leandro Paredes.
Ligue 1 - 28. kolo:
Paríž Saint-Germain - Girondins Bordeaux 3:0 (1:0)
Góly: 24. Mbappe, 52. Neymar, 61. Paredes
Racing Štrasburg - AS Monaco 1:0 (1:0)
Gól: 23. Djiku
Clermont Foot - FC Lorient 0:2 (0:0)
Góly: 72. Kone, 76. Petrot
FC Metz - Racing Lens 0:0
SCO Angers - Stade Reims 0:1 (0:1)
Gól: 24. Flips, ČK: 90. Manceau - 34. Donis
