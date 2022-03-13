Quantcast
Paríž St. Germain zdolal Girondins Bordeaux 3:0

.
Futbalista Paríža St. Germain Kylian Mbappe sa teší po strelení gólu v zápase 28. kola francúzskej Ligue 1 Paríž SG - Bordeaux v Paríži v nedeľu 13. marca 2022.. Foto: TASR/AP

V domácom drese sa strelecky presadili Kylian Mbappe, Neymar a Leandro Paredes.

Autor TASR
,aktualizované 
Paríž 13. marca (TASR) - V nedeľnom zápase 28. kola francúzskej futbalovej Ligue 1 potvrdil Paríž St. Germain post jasného lídra, keď doma zdolal Girondins Bordeaux 3:0. Pred druhým Nice majú Parížania náskok 15 bodov. V domácom drese sa strelecky presadili Kylian Mbappe, Neymar a Leandro Paredes.

Ligue 1 - 28. kolo:


Paríž Saint-Germain - Girondins Bordeaux 3:0 (1:0)
Góly: 24. Mbappe, 52. Neymar, 61. Paredes


Racing Štrasburg - AS Monaco 1:0 (1:0)
Gól: 23. Djiku


Clermont Foot - FC Lorient 0:2 (0:0)
Góly: 72. Kone, 76. Petrot


FC Metz - Racing Lens 0:0


SCO Angers - Stade Reims 0:1 (0:1)
Gól: 24. Flips, ČK: 90. Manceau - 34. Donis
.

