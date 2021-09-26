Nedela 26. september 2021  Európsky deň jazykov Meniny má Edita
Paríž St. Germain zdolal Montpellier a stále nestratil ani bod

Na snímke Kylian Mbappe z PSG súperí o loptu s Maximom Esteveom z Montpellieru (vľavo) počas futbalového zápasu najvyššej francúzskej ligy medzi Paríž St. Germain a Montpellier v sobotu 26. septembra 2021. Foto: TASR/AP

O dva víťazné góly pre Paríž St. Germain sa postarali Idrissa Gueye a Julian Draxler.

Autor TASR
Paríž 25. septembra (TASR) - Futbalisti OGC Nice zvíťazili v sobotňajšom zápase 8. kola francúzskej Ligue 1 na pôde AS St. Etienne 3:0.

Paríž St. Germain zvíťazil doma nad Montpellierom 2:0, o jeho góly sa postarali Idrissa Gueye a Julian Draxler. Paríž je bez straty bodu na čele tabuľky.

sumáre:


AS St. Etienne - OGC Nice 0:3 (0:1)
Góly: 15. Gouiri, 54. Stengs, 83. Delort


Racing Štrasburg - OSC Lille 1:2 (0:1)
Góly: 75. Sissoko - 23. a 57. David (druhý z 11m), ČK: 79. Thomasson (Štrasburg)


Olympique Lyon - FC Lorient 1:1 (0:1)
Góly: 51. Ekambi - 20. Lauriente, ČK: 15. Emerson (Lyon)


Paríž St. Germain - Montpellier HSC 2:0 (1:0)
Góly: 14. Gueye, 88. Draxler
