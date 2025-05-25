< sekcia Šport
POZRITE SI ZOSTAVY: Hokejisti Švajčiarska a USA nastúpili do finále
Pozrite si, v akých zostávach dnes večer nastúpili reprezentácie.
Autor TASR
Štokholm 25. mája (TASR) - Hokejisti Švajčiarska a USA nastúpili na nedeľný finálový zápas na 88. majstrovstvách sveta v týchto zostavách:
Švajčiarsko: Genoni – Kukan, Siegenthaler, Glauser, Moser, Fora, Marti, Berni – Meier, Malgin, Andrighetto – Niederreiter, Ambühl, Fiala – Bertschy, Moy, Schmid – Riat, Jäger, Knak - Baechler
USA: Swayman – LaCombe, Werenski, Peeke, Skjei, Kesselring, Vlasic, Buium – Garland, Cooley, Keller – Nazar, Beniers, Thompson – Smith, Pinto, Gauthier – O´Connor, McCarron, Eyssimont – Doan
USA: Swayman – LaCombe, Werenski, Peeke, Skjei, Kesselring, Vlasic, Buium – Garland, Cooley, Keller – Nazar, Beniers, Thompson – Smith, Pinto, Gauthier – O´Connor, McCarron, Eyssimont – Doan