POZRITE SI ZOSTAVY: Hokejisti Švajčiarska a USA nastúpili do finále

Američan Conor Garland (vľavo) a Švajčiar Dean Kukan bojujú o puk počas finálového zápasu medzi USA a Švajčiarskom na majstrovstvách sveta v ľadovom hokeji vo švédskom Štokholme v nedeľu 25. mája 2025. Foto: TASR/AP

Pozrite si, v akých zostávach dnes večer nastúpili reprezentácie.

Autor TASR
Štokholm 25. mája (TASR) - Hokejisti Švajčiarska a USA nastúpili na nedeľný finálový zápas na 88. majstrovstvách sveta v týchto zostavách:



Švajčiarsko: Genoni – Kukan, Siegenthaler, Glauser, Moser, Fora, Marti, Berni – Meier, Malgin, Andrighetto – Niederreiter, Ambühl, Fiala – Bertschy, Moy, Schmid – Riat, Jäger, Knak - Baechler

USA: Swayman – LaCombe, Werenski, Peeke, Skjei, Kesselring, Vlasic, Buium – Garland, Cooley, Keller – Nazar, Beniers, Thompson – Smith, Pinto, Gauthier – O´Connor, McCarron, Eyssimont – Doan
