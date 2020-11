Reakcie osobností na úmrtie legendárneho Maradonu

Reports from Argentina that Diego Armando Maradona has died. By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time. After a blessed but troubled life, hopefully he’ll finally find some comfort in the hands of God. #RipDiego — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 25, 2020

Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, his longtime lawyer and agent has confirmed. • Played in 4 World Cups• Won 1986 World Cup and Golden Ball• Won 9 club titles with Boca Juniors (1), Barcelona (3) and Napoli (5)One of the all-time greats. pic.twitter.com/yv0WtvLDsU — ESPN (@espn) November 25, 2020

We're joining the footballing world in saying farewell to one of the absolute greats.RIP Diego Maradona pic.twitter.com/n16SGF3KXn — Manchester City (@ManCity) November 25, 2020

There will be three days of national mourning in Argentina according to President Alberto Fernandez after the news of Diego Maradona's death pic.twitter.com/egQZg0UwEg — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 25, 2020

Football has lost one of its greatest icons.Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/uGIinhLDgf — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 25, 2020

Hoje despeço-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génio eterno. Um dos melhores de todos os tempos. Um mágico inigualável. Parte demasiado cedo, mas deixa um legado sem limites e um vazio que jamais será preenchido. Descansa em paz, craque. Nunca serás esquecido. pic.twitter.com/WTS21uxmdL — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 25, 2020

Lionel Messi: "A very sad day for all Argentines and for football. He leaves us but does not leave, because Diego is eternal."I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP." pic.twitter.com/W6eLYXFyIM — Goal (@goal) November 25, 2020

My friend RIP.(Source: picture alliance / dpa) pic.twitter.com/6zoKN3unlj — Lothar Matthäus (@LMatthaeus10) November 25, 2020

My 1st football hero. Few people have impact over generations like this man did. The greatest, the best, the artist, the man...charismatic, a leader...A WINNER! One of the main reasons why I went out on my estate to kick a ball, pretending to be Diego.RIP Diego Armando Maradona pic.twitter.com/67sjmdkgFT — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) November 25, 2020

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin: "I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Diego Maradona, one of world football’s greatest and most iconic figures. He achieved greatness as a wonderful player with a genius and charisma of his own." pic.twitter.com/BYGWL2sNFZ — UEFA (@UEFA) November 25, 2020

Intitoliamo lo Stadio San Paolo a Diego Armando Maradona!!! — Luigi de Magistris (@demagistris) November 25, 2020

Bratislava 25. novembra (TASR) - Reakcie na úmrtie argentínskeho futbalistu Diega Armanda Maradonu: