< sekcia Šport
Teichmannová postúpila do finále turnaja WTA v Iasi
Ako šiesta nasadená zdolala v semifinále domácu Soranu Cirsteaovú 6:4 a 6:3.
Autor TASR
Iasi 19. júla (TASR) - Švajčiarska tenistka Jil Belen Teichmannová sa dostala do finále turnaja WTA v rumunskom meste Iasi. Ako šiesta nasadená zdolala v semifinále domácu Soranu Cirsteaovú 6:4 a 6:3.
dvojhra - semifinále:
Jil Belen Teichmann (Švajč.-6) - Sorana Cirsteaová (Rum.) 6:4, 6:3
dvojhra - semifinále:
Jil Belen Teichmann (Švajč.-6) - Sorana Cirsteaová (Rum.) 6:4, 6:3