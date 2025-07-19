Spravodajský portál Tlačovej agentúry Slovenskej republiky
Teichmannová postúpila do finále turnaja WTA v Iasi

Ilustračná snímka. Foto: TASR - Martin Baumann

Ako šiesta nasadená zdolala v semifinále domácu Soranu Cirsteaovú 6:4 a 6:3.

Autor TASR
Iasi 19. júla (TASR) - Švajčiarska tenistka Jil Belen Teichmannová sa dostala do finále turnaja WTA v rumunskom meste Iasi. Ako šiesta nasadená zdolala v semifinále domácu Soranu Cirsteaovú 6:4 a 6:3.



dvojhra - semifinále:

Jil Belen Teichmann (Švajč.-6) - Sorana Cirsteaová (Rum.) 6:4, 6:3
