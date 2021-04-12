< sekcia Šport
West Bromwich Albion zdolal FC Southampton v 31. kole anglickej ligy
Futbalisti West Bromwichu Albion zvíťazili v pondelňajšom dueli 31. kola anglickej Premier League nad FC Southampton.
Autor TASR
Londýn 12. apríla (TASR) - Futbalisti West Bromwichu Albion zvíťazili v pondelňajšom dueli 31. kola anglickej Premier League nad FC Southampton 3:0. V neúplnej tabuľke figurujú na zostupovom 19. mieste s osembodovou stratou na sedemnásty Newcastle United.
Premier League - 31. kolo:
West Bromwich Albion - FC Southampton 3:0 (2:0)
Góly: 32. Pereira (z 11 m), 35. Phillips, 69. Robinson
