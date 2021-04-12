West Bromwich Albion zdolal FC Southampton v 31. kole anglickej ligy

Pondelok 12. apríl 2021  Svetový deň letectva a kozmonautikyMeniny má Estera
Hráč West Bromwichu Albion Conor Townsend (uprostred) v súboji s Janom Bednarekom zo Southamptonu v zápase 31. kola anglickej ligy Premier League West Bromwich Albion - FC Southampton vo West Bromwichi 12. apríla 2021. Foto: TASR/AP

Futbalisti West Bromwichu Albion zvíťazili v pondelňajšom dueli 31. kola anglickej Premier League nad FC Southampton.

Autor TASR
Londýn 12. apríla (TASR) - Futbalisti West Bromwichu Albion zvíťazili v pondelňajšom dueli 31. kola anglickej Premier League nad FC Southampton 3:0. V neúplnej tabuľke figurujú na zostupovom 19. mieste s osembodovou stratou na sedemnásty Newcastle United.



Premier League - 31. kolo:

West Bromwich Albion - FC Southampton 3:0 (2:0)

Góly: 32. Pereira (z 11 m), 35. Phillips, 69. Robinson
.

