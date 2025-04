NEHODA NA MORI: Zrážka lode a trajektu na Floride si vyžiadala obeť

Clearwater Ferry Crash Update: At 8:40 p.m., the Clearwater Ferry collided with a privately owned recreational vessel near the Memorial Causeway, triggering a mass casualty event. Approx. 51 passengers were evaluated, with 12 transported to hospitals, including 6 trauma… https://t.co/ZDzMEZ0sHi pic.twitter.com/2BjMU2J32Z