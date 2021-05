Nemecko, Británia a Rusko privítali prímere medzi Izraelom a Hamasom

I welcome news of a ceasefire in Israel and Gaza. Leaders in the region must now work to find a durable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that prevents terrorism, ends the cycle of violence and delivers a sustainable and just peace.

I welcome the cease-fire that came into force today at 2am between Israel and Hamas.



I urge both sides to consolidate it and stabilise the situation in the long term.



Only a political solution will bring lasting peace and security to all.