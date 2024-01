Ďalšia zrážka lietadiel na letisku v Japonsku: Tentokrát úradoval sneh

Korean Air Airbus A330-300 (HL7702) and Cathay Pacific AW Boeing 777-300 (B-HNJ or B-HNW) sustained damage in a ground collision at Sapporo New Chitose Intl AP (RJCC), Japan. Korean flight #KE766 was pushing back from its stand when the left wingtip struck the tail of the… pic.twitter.com/4M6IwALCyt