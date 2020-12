OSN odsúdilo tresty pre aktivistku a novinárku z Wu-chanu

#SaudiArabia : Conviction and 5yrs 8 month sentence handed down to prominent women’s rights campaigner #LoujainAlHathloul , already arbitrarily detained for 2 ½ years, is also deeply troubling. We understand early release is possible, and strongly encourage it as matter of urgency.

#China: We are deeply concerned by the 4-year prison sentence imposed on citizen journalist Zhang Zhan. We raised her case with the authorities throughout 2020 as an example of the excessive clampdown on freedom of expression linked to #COVID19 & continue to call for her release.