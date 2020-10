Von der Leyenová: EÚ neuzavrie s Britániou na dohodu za každú cenu

We discussed #Brexit with @BorisJohnson and @vonderleyen On the eve of the #EUCO we pressed again for progress to be made at the negotiation table. #LevelPlayingField #Fisheries #Governance

Took stock of negotiations with in a call with @BorisJohnson, together with @eucopresident. The EU is working on a deal, but not at any price. Conditions must be right, on fisheries, level-playing field and governance. Still a lot of work ahead of us.