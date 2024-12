Vojna medzi Izraelom a Hamasom v roku 2024: Mŕtvych sú desaťtisíce

BREAKING:Ismail Haniyeh was killed by an explosive device planted in his room. The device had been placed approximately two months before the assassination, NYT reports. pic.twitter.com/8cM10Zi01G

Israeli Channel 12 reports that Hassan Nasrallah died of suffocation in an unventilated bunker, which is why his body was recovered intact from the rubble. Toxic gases from the explosions entered the room where he was staying, causing his gradual death. pic.twitter.com/VkumvDgHgc